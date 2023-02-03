Derek Carr Trade Rumors: 'At Least a Couple Teams' Interested in Move for Raiders QB

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Multiple teams have interest in Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"There is interest, and my understanding is that there are at least a couple teams, potentially several teams, who are at least interested in Derek Carr," Rapoport said.

Carr is still a member of the Raiders, but he and the team have all but parted ways at this point after the Silver and Black benched him for the final two weeks of the season.

The signal-caller has since penned a goodbye message to Raider Nation and made it clear he's moving on.

Per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, if the Raiders don't trade Carr by Feb. 15, they plan to release him.

There's a contract snafu regarding any trade for Carr, who signed a three-year, $120.5 million extension in 2022.

Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, $40.4 million of Carr's deal becomes fully guaranteed on Feb. 15, so any team trading for him would have to pay that number. However, Howe reported that "it sounds like teams aren't going to be lining up to trade for the current contract."

Carr also holds a no-trade clause, so the Raiders might have to release the signal-caller and let him become a free agent.

Mark Anderson of the Associated Press also added some more information relative to that Feb. 15 mark.

"Because a trade wouldn't be official until March 15 when the new league year begins, a team could renege on a deal made before then," Anderson wrote. "Carr would have to agree to extend the mid-February deadline to ensure any agreements remained in place."

Carr has no interest in doing that, however.

"I don't think that would be best for me," Carr said Thursday from the Pro Bowl Games.

There's certainly interest in Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler who finished 13th among all qualifiers in ESPN's QBR metric this season.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints were "buzzing" at this week's Senior Bowl practices as a team where Carr could end up.

The New York Jets are looking into adding a veteran, with Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reporting that the team plans to look into Carr, the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and impending free agent Jimmy Garoppolo.

For now, Carr remains a Raider, but his nine-year tenure with the team is rapidly nearing its end.