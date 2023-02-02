DeMeco Ryans: 'It Wasn't a Difficult Decision' to Pick Texans amid Broncos Rumors

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

DeMeco Ryans was courted by the Denver Broncos before ultimately agreeing to become the head coach of the Houston Texans, and the former San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator doesn't seem to be regretting the choice one bit.

"We're thankful for the Broncos," he told reporters Thursday. "It wasn't a difficult decision to come to H-town. It was very easy."

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Broncos made a strong push to land Ryans:

The Broncos didn't exactly rest on their laurels, trading a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-rounder for the New Orleans Saints' 2024 third-round selection and the rights to sign Sean Payton to be the head coach.

So Denver more than landed on its feet, but the Texans hired their top option.

"For so many reasons, DeMeco is everything we are looking for in a leader and coach for our organization," Texans owner Cal McNair said in a statement Tuesday. "He has a proven track record for developing high-quality players and constantly innovated his defensive scheme over the last six seasons in San Francisco."

Ryans, 38, spent six years with the organization as a player, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2006. He was also a two-time Pro Bowler and registered at least 100 tackles in each of his first four seasons from his inside linebacker position. He finished his playing career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He then turned to coaching in 2017, first as a defensive quality control coach with the 49ers before three seasons as team's the inside linebackers coach. In 2021 he was promoted to defensive coordinator, with those units finishing top-five in yards allowed two years in a row and top-10 in points allowed in each campaign.

His quick ascension up the coaching ranks, his success leading arguably the best defense in football this past season and his history with the Texans made him an obvious target for the organization.

"DeMeco is a proven coach with a track record of success who has an innate ability to lead people," general manager Caserio said in a statement. "... We are working to build a sustainable program that has long-term success and DeMeco is the coach we feel is the best fit to help us achieve our goals."