Report: Tony Romo's Broadcasting Style Forced CBS To Attempt 'Intervention' in 2022

CBS attempted to have an "intervention" with No. 1 NFL game analyst Tony Romo prior to the 2022 NFL season to address issues in the broadcast booth, but the situation "has not gotten better," according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, who relayed the information on his podcast with John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.

"Tony Romo needs to study more," Marchand said (h/t Mike McDaniel of Sports Illustrated).

"He needs to be better prepared. As you move away from the sidelines, you need to do more work. I know CBS is aware of this. They tried an intervention last offseason. They knew, they anticipated this. That's a credit to them, the people in charge there. But it has not gotten better."

Romo burst onto the broadcasting scene in 2017 and received a wave of praise for his efforts, most notably his ability to predict upcoming plays.

The good vibes surrounding Romo's commentating have dissipated, however. Sean Keeley of Awful Announcing summed it up after Romo's performance during the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals received poor reviews:

"Two years ago, Tony Romo was hailed as the next great color commentator, seemingly able to predict plays in real-time and provide interesting game analysis. Since then, however, he seems to have devolved into a human catchphrase and exclamation machine who can't even be counted on to be ready to speak when asked a question. Critics are out in full force wondering what happened and his performance on Sunday during the AFC Championship Game didn't do much to quell their concerns."

Christian D'Andrea of For The Win added more commentary:

And the same went for Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN:

Marchand also added that "there's kind of a fine line between unconventional and undisciplined."

Romo spoke with Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post about evolving in the broadcast booth:

"I think you're always evolving. I mean, some changes are good, some you're like, 'Ah, I shouldn't do that. But I always trial and error a bunch and sometimes it works.

"I mean, the ability to adapt and learn, if you never try to change at all — I just think like the best players in the world aren't afraid of failure. You're going to fail all the time, but at the same time, you succeed because of that, as long as you think about it and try to understand how to improve and then go about the process to make that happen, which is work ethic and commitment. But you got to have a plan for it before."

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who has teamed with play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz for the entirety of his CBS tenure, just finished the third season of a 10-year, $180 million contract.

His 2022 campaign is now complete with FOX broadcasting the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.