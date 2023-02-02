Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Chiefs Don't Plan to Sign WR for Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Despite dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver, the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly have no plans to sign free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the Chiefs are "comfortable" with the players they have and their chemistry, so they won't sign OBJ to the practice squad and explore the possibility of activating him for the biggest game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Kadarius Toney all got injured during the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and their Super Bowl status is uncertain.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs listed all three of the aforementioned receivers as "did not practice" on their injury report. Smith-Schuster is dealing with a knee injury, Hardman suffered a pelvis injury, and Toney has ankle and hamstring ailments.

While that would normally be of great concern, there is a bye week between championship weekend and the Super Bowl, meaning the Chiefs' wideouts will have some time to heal up to play on the big stage.

The only healthy wide receivers on the Chiefs' active roster are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie second-round pick Skyy Moore and Justin Watson.

If some or all of KC's injured wide receivers can't play in the Super Bowl, the team could elevate players from the practice squad. Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette would both be options, with the former having already been elevated for the AFC Championship Game.

With quarterback Patrick Mahomes' group of targets ailing, he leaned on tight end Travis Kelce in the AFC Championship Game as he so often does. Kelce led the team with seven receptions, while also totaling 78 yards and a touchdown.

Valdes-Scantling enjoyed his best game of the season as well with a season-high 116 yards and a touchdown on six catches.

Mahomes, who was compromised by injury in his own right with an ankle issue, also found a connection with rookie running back Isiah Pacheco out of the backfield, hitting him five times for 59 yards.

With Smith-Schuster, Hardman and Toney all leaving the AFC Championship Game early, the Chiefs didn't get much production out of their wide receivers aside from MVS. Moore had three catches for 13 yards, while Kemp had one grab for 13 yards.

Beckham has sat out the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams last season, although he is now believed to be fully healthy, per Florio.

OBJ had free-agent meetings with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, but none of them signed him, and the decision was seemingly made to sit the entire year out and sign with a new team during the offseason.

Beckham played a huge role in the Rams' Super Bowl run last season, registering 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games, including the opening touchdown of the Super Bowl.

Knocking off the rust from missing a full year and getting Beckham familiar with the playbook in less than two weeks would be a tough ask, though, which may be why the Chiefs reportedly prefer to keep things in-house.

If the Chiefs end up having multiple wideouts down for the Super Bowl, the Eagles can expect a heavy dose of Kelce, MVS and Pacheco, just as the Bengals experienced in the AFC Championship Game.