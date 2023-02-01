Fred Warner's Wife Sydney 'Didn't Feel Very Safe' at 49ers-Eagles NFC Title Game

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Sydney Warner, who is the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel very safe" at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field during Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

TMZ Sports shared the TikTok video in which Warner said she has no plans to return to the home of the Eagles after she was yelled at and treated poorly during the Niners' loss.

She said a drunk fan got in her face when she went to a concession stand, while others yelled expletives and were throwing objects. She also said things got worse when she was attempting to leave and ended up in a tunnel of Eagles fans.

"The way they were just like 'go home, go home' but that's fine," she said. "I get it but 'I hope your plane crashes.' I just...listen, I'm all about passion, but never again."

She also said she hid her red bag in an attempt to stop the jeering.



Philadelphia fans are widely known as some of the most passionate in sports, and many took to the streets of the city to celebrate their trip to the Super Bowl. However, some of them seemingly took things too far with Warner.

On the field, the Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory.

The game was never really in doubt during the second half, as San Francisco temporarily lost starting quarterback Brock Purdy to an elbow injury and then had to reinsert him into the game when Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.

Yet Purdy couldn't throw the ball downfield, and the offense never had much of a chance against Philadelphia's strong defense.

Warner, who has been with the 49ers his entire career since they selected him in the 2018 NFL draft, did what he could with eight tackles, but San Francisco's season came to an end.