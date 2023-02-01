X

    Former NFL Star Chad Johnson Explains Why He Buys Fake Jewelry, Flies Spirit Airlines

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 1, 2023

    GEORGETOWN, KY - JULY 31: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals is pictured during the Bengals training camp at Georgetown College on July 31, 2010 in Georgetown, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Former NFL star Chad Johnson loved attracting attention on the field, but the six-time Pro Bowler didn't see the sense in splurging on luxury goods away from it.

    Speaking with Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Johnson explained how he would purchase fake jewelry, fly commercially with Spirit Airlines and refrain from purchasing expensive cars because "there's nothing I can buy that's bigger than my name alone."

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/ochocinco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ochocinco</a> saved 83% of his salary by flying Spirit &amp; wearing fake jewelry <a href="https://t.co/RMC7AYPREa">pic.twitter.com/RMC7AYPREa</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Fake jewelry and Spirit airlines for Ochocinco 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/ClubShayShay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClubShayShay</a>) <a href="https://t.co/kMECSe7jym">pic.twitter.com/kMECSe7jym</a>

    Johnson has alluded to his relatively thrifty ways over the years on social media.

    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    These Spirit jokes are quite funny but they've always gotten me to my destination on time w/ no delays or cancellations unlike other airlines that have passengers stranded right now ☕️

    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    It looks just like the real thing, why pay 30k when I can pay $7.99 for the same results. RT <a href="https://twitter.com/anthonyhoubba03?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@anthonyhoubba03</a>: why do u prefer fake jewelry

    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    My rich friends let me borrow their expensive cars &amp; I'm so thankful to be in a Target outfit driving a damn Pagani Huayra 🤷🏿‍♂️

    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    Just did my homework and golf clubs are expensive, I've decided to withdraw my interest in pursuing golf because it seems to be economically unfriendly, please read the last line in my bio...

    There are numerous cautionary tales involving athletes or other celebrities losing a significant amount of money that they earned. When you're young and raking in the cash, it's easy to assume the good times will keep rolling.

    In Johnson's case, he clearly made a concerted effort to avoid that fate, and it's something he maintains today. The $48.9 million he earned from the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots has gone a long way.

