    Chiefs' Travis Kelce on Cincinnati Mayor's 'Paternity Test' Video: 'Shut the F--k Up'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 1, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after winning the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed his post-AFC Championship Game remarks directed toward Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval in the latest edition of New Heights, the Jukes original series he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

    "Why did that one get you so fired up?" Jason asked. "He's a mayor, he's just trying to get his city fired up!"

    Travis responded: "You're right! He's a mayor. That's why he should know your role and shut your mouth. ... The paternity test ... dude shut the f--k up! Freakin' weenie. I ain't trying to hear any of that s--t, man."

    Pureval got things going last Friday when he made a tongue-in-cheek "proclamation" in which he jokingly claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked to take a paternity test to confirm that he's Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes' father after a 3-0 career start against him.

    The mayor also called the Chiefs' home of Arrowhead Stadium, "Burrowhead Stadium," among other comments in the lead-in to the Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship tilt.

    Kelce remembered those comments after the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Bengals to advance to the Super Bowl.

    Channeling Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kelce told the mayor to "know his role" and "shut his mouth," capping that off with a "jabroni" remark.

    The Kelces will now meet in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Jason Kelce and the Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 and the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the playoffs to get there.