Marcus Peters, Raiders Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $5M Contract After Ravens Stint

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Free-agent cornerback Marcus Peters has agreed to a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported the deal is worth $5 million.

Peters is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who burst onto the scene in 2015 with an NFL-high eight interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 26 pass breakups for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs selected the Washington product with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, and he earned the Associated Press' Defensive Rookie of the Year award for his efforts.

He remained in Kansas City through 2017 before the Chiefs traded him to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. He started for the Rams in their run to the NFC title, but his stay in L.A. ended in October 2019 when he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. He signed a three-year, $42 million extension to stay in town.

Peters earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2019 as he helped the Ravens go 14-2 and win the AFC North title. He added another four interceptions in 2020.

His 2021 season ended prematurely after he suffered a torn ACL during a Sept. 8 practice.

Peters started 13 games for the Ravens in 2022. He amassed six pass breakups (one interception) alongside two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 47 tackles. He missed the final three weeks of the regular season with a calf strain.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus ranked Peters as the No. 49 overall free agent and No. 6 cornerback available.

"Peters is likely looking at one-year offers in free agency to serve as a No. 2 cornerback with upside going forward," Spielberger wrote.

The Ravens added a cornerback in the draft (Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly, fifth round) and via free agency (Rock Ya-Sin), but head coach John Harbaugh left the door open for a return.

In the end, Peters chose to take his talents elsewhere. He will be a solid upgrade to a Raiders passing defense that ranked 29th in the NFL last season with 242.9 yards allowed per game.

At his best, Peters is a ball-hawking cornerback capable of game-changing plays. He knocked off some rust in 2022 after missing a year, but a full and healthy offseason en route to 2023 could help him return to his Pro Bowl form.