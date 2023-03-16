X

    Bears Rumors: D'Onta Foreman Agrees to 1-Year, $3M Contract After Panthers Tenure

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 24: D'Onta Foreman #33 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers and running back D'Onta Foreman agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The 26-year-old spent the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers. He took over as the team's primary ball-carrier after the midseason trade of Christian McCaffrey, rushing for 914 yards and five touchdowns.

    As part of a loaded free-agent class at running back, he was considered a secondary option. Saquon Barkley, Kareem Hunt, Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders were among the names hitting free agency.

    Foreman told reporters he hoped to find a situation where he could at least compete for a starting job:

    "I would have to look at every situation and see exactly the scheme and everything. But just as far as the city, the team, I love it. I've been blessed to be in this situation. It feels like home now. This has probably been the only time I've been in this situation where I was the starter and just the feeling of being 'the guy'. So of course I don't want to let that go. Of course, I want to be here. Of course, I want to continue to build on what we already started. So for me, it's just staying focused."

    The Texas product has proved to be a capable ball-carrier over the course of his career, never averaging less than 4.2 yards per carry, but he isn't much of a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

    Putting him in a committee with a shiftier back who can handle passing downs is the best option for all parties.

