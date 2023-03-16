Bears Rumors: D'Onta Foreman Agrees to 1-Year, $3M Contract After Panthers Tenure

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers and running back D'Onta Foreman agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 26-year-old spent the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers. He took over as the team's primary ball-carrier after the midseason trade of Christian McCaffrey, rushing for 914 yards and five touchdowns.

As part of a loaded free-agent class at running back, he was considered a secondary option. Saquon Barkley, Kareem Hunt, Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders were among the names hitting free agency.

Foreman told reporters he hoped to find a situation where he could at least compete for a starting job:

"I would have to look at every situation and see exactly the scheme and everything. But just as far as the city, the team, I love it. I've been blessed to be in this situation. It feels like home now. This has probably been the only time I've been in this situation where I was the starter and just the feeling of being 'the guy'. So of course I don't want to let that go. Of course, I want to be here. Of course, I want to continue to build on what we already started. So for me, it's just staying focused."

The Texas product has proved to be a capable ball-carrier over the course of his career, never averaging less than 4.2 yards per carry, but he isn't much of a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Putting him in a committee with a shiftier back who can handle passing downs is the best option for all parties.