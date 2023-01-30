NFL Announces Franchise, Transition Tag Salaries Ahead of 2023 Free Agency

G Fiume/Getty Images

The NFL finalized its figures for the franchise and transition tags heading into the offseason, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Of particular note, the non-exclusive franchise tender for the quarterback position is slightly more than $32.4 million. That's how much it could cost for the Baltimore Ravens to utilize the tag for Lamar Jackson if they're unable to agree to a long-term extension.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported on Jan. 19 the franchise tag "is considered the most likely result" because of how contract negotiations have stalled.

Hensley noted the exclusive tag would be significantly more expensive (around $45 million) but would give Baltimore more leverage in trade negotiations. The non-exclusive tender locks in the trade cost at two first-round picks for the team that would sign Jackson to an offer sheet.

The 2019 MVP isn't the only notable star to watch when it comes to the franchise tag.

The Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs and Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard are coming off career years, though in the case of Pollard his season ended with a fractured fibula.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing (1,653) and averaged 4.9 yards per carry, while Pollard was first on the Cowboys in rushing yards (1,007). Because of the risk associated with signing running backs to lucrative second contracts, both could be tagged by their respective teams, and that would mean slotting them in for almost $10.1 million guaranteed.

The New York Giants might be in the same boat with Saquon Barkley, who rebuilt his value with a strong season. Barkley had 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground while catching 57 passes for 338 yards. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time since his rookie year in 2018.

The Giants might prefer to save the tag for Daniel Jones so they can better gauge whether his 2022 turnaround was for real before handing him a multiyear deal.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Washington Commanders might have to make a tough decision with Daron Payne. The 25-year-old defensive tackle finished with 64 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

When Jonathan Allen has three years to run on his four-year, $72 million contract, the Commanders might balk at offering a market-rate deal to another interior lineman. The price of retaining Payne for one year will be almost $19 million.