Winners and Losers of the Bo Horvat Trade to the New York Islanders

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Let's be honest: It has not been a great year or two for Lamoriello as general manager of the Islanders.

The Devon Toews trade and the salary-cap situation that caused it a couple of years ago turned out to be a disaster. The team has rapidly gotten older with some sketchy contracts and has been short on impact players offensively. This past offseason he brought back largely the same roster and fired Barry Trotz after one down year, banking on the idea that Lane Lambert could fix everything.

It has not worked out that way, and the Islanders find themselves on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

But the addition of Horvat is a monster move in the short term and adds a bona fide offensive star to the lineup. Horvat brings a dimension that almost nobody else on Long Island has been able to bring in recent years.

Since the start of last season, Horvat's 62 goals (in only 119 games) are more than any other player on the Islanders' roster.

Brock Nelson (56 in 124 game) and Anders Lee (47 in 128 games) are the only two players on the roster who have scored more than even 28 goals during that same stretch.

They simply do not have enough people who can put the puck in the net.

Even Mathew Barzal, as talented and gifted as he is, is not much of a finisher.

There is some risk here for the Islanders because they are not a given to make the playoffs, nor are they a given to get Horvat re-signed. There is the potential for them to lose Horvat for nothing after the season and not even have a playoff spot to show for it. And even if they do get in, they are looking at a potential first-round matchup against Boston or Carolina. Neither will be easy.

The biggest risk is the possibility that the draft pick in the trade gets kicked to 2024 and is unprotected, but a lot of things have to happen before that becomes an issue.

In the short term, the Islanders have elite goaltending and now have a one-two punch with Barzal and Horvat that might actually be able to impact some games. And it did not really cost them a huge return.

Worst-case scenario: The team still stinks over the next month, falls further out of the playoff picture and it can flip Horvat to somebody else. It would not be the first time something like that happened with the Islanders (remember the Thomas Vanek experience back in the 2013-14 season?).