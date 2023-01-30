Report: 49ers' Brock Purdy May Need Surgery After Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Torn UCL

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly may need surgery after suffering a torn UCL during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "the initial hope is he can undergo a repair—not reconstruction (aka Tommy John)—and will be ready for training camp."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Purdy will be sidelined for six months and noted the quarterback is seeking second opinions about whether he needs the surgery the 49ers recommended.

To call San Francisco's quarterback situation dire during the NFC Championship Game would be an understatement.

It was already down to its third quarterback in Purdy after losing Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to injuries during the regular season. Then the Iowa State product suffered the UCL injury in the first quarter during the 49ers' initial possession.

That meant the visitors had to turn to journeyman Josh Johnson, but he exited after he suffered a concussion.

Seeing how Purdy was the only other active quarterback on the roster, the 49ers had little choice but to turn back to him.

"I told him right there if we run a play, I can't throw deep," Purdy told reporters when asked about his discussions with head coach Kyle Shanahan regarding returning to the game. "It's hurting really bad. If we're going to get a complete, it has to be something short, if that's alright."

It was ultimately too much attrition to overcome, and the 49ers lost 31-7.

It surely wasn't the ending Purdy and San Francisco envisioned, but it was surprising he helped lead his team to the NFC Championship Game in the first place. He was the last player taken in the 2022 NFL draft, and he was only elevated to starter because of injuries ahead of him on the depth chart.

To Purdy's credit, he took advantage of his opportunities and went 5-0 as a starter in the regular season before leading his team to playoff wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

It remains to be seen whether he will be the 49ers' long-term starter, so getting healthy before training camp figures to be a priority if he is going to compete to remain in that position.