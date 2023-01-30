Colin Kaepernick's Game-Worn 49ers Jersey from 2013 NFL Playoffs to Be Auctioned

Set Number: X156013 TK1 R5 F196

An autographed game-worn Colin Kaepernick jersey from the 2013 NFC divisional round is up for auction.

Heritage Auctions listed the item with a starting bid of $10,000. Per TMZ Sports, some at the auction house believe the final price could hit $40,000.

That game was arguably the defining performance of Kaepernick's pro career. He finished 17-of-31 for 263 yards, two touchdowns and one interception through the air, and he ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

The 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 45-31, going on to reach their first Super Bowl since the 1994 season.

At the time, it looked like Kaepernick was helping to usher in a new era at the quarterback position. By the time the 2017 season rolled around, though, he was out of a job altogether.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem before games in 2016 to protest social injustice and police violence. Following the 2016 campaign, he left the 49ers and hasn't been signed by an NFL team since.

Along with former teammate Eric Reid, the first to join Kaepernick's protest, the 35-year-old settled a grievance against the NFL that alleged the league and its owners conspired to blackball him in response to his outspoken social activism.

For fans of San Francisco, Kaepernick's performance in the 2013 postseason and the team's NFC title run haven't faded from memory.