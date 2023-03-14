Raheem Mostert, Dolphins Agree to New 2-Year Contract in 2023 NFL Free Agency

AP Photo/Doug Murray

After spending the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins, veteran running back Raheem Mostert is returning for another year.

Mostert has agreed to re-sign with the Dolphins on a two-year contract worth up to $7.6 million, agent Brett Tessler told ESPN's Adam Schefter. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the deal has a base value of $5.6 million and includes $2.2 million in guaranteed money.

Mostert entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and bounced around as a return specialist for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and the Dolphins during his rookie year. He spent some time with the Chicago Bears in 2016 before joining the San Francisco 49ers, which was the first team that gave him a chance to play running back.

However, Mostert's run in San Francisco was marred by multiple injuries. He missed at least five games in four of his five-plus years with the team. He totaled 1,610 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns as a member of the 49ers.

In Miami, Mostert quickly established himself as the top option in the team's backfield. The 30-year-old led the Dolphins with 181 carries and 891 rushing yards while tying for the team-lead with three touchdowns. He also added 31 receptions for 202 yards and two scores. Unfortunately, Mostert was forced to miss Miami's AFC wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills because of a broken thumb.

When healthy, Mostert can be a reliable source of production. He's best-served in a shared backfield situation, as he didn't reach 20 carries in 16 games last season and topped the 100-yard mark only twice.

Retaining Mostert is a solid move for a Dolphins team looking to make it back to the playoffs in 2023.