Damian Lillard's Historic 60-Point Night 'Incredible,' Blazers' Chauncey Billups Says

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

After scoring 50 points two weeks ago, Damian Lillard topped that by dropping 60 in the Portland Trail Blazers' 134-124 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups called Lillard's performance "incredible" while speaking to reporters after the game.

"You don't get to see that very often, to be that efficient," Billups added. "For a guy to score 60 points and only 10 free throws and make nine of them, you're thinking either this dude has an absurd amount of threes. It was just incredible how efficient he was."

This was the fourth game of Lillard's career that he has scored at least 60 points. He previously did it three times in the span of 10 months from November 2019 to August 2020.

It was one point shy of matching his career high of 61, accomplished twice. He finished 21-of-29 from the field (9-of-15 from three-point range) and made nine of his 10 free-throw attempts.

Per NBA History on Twitter, Lillard joins Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson and Karl Malone as the only players to score at least 60 points while shooting 70 percent or better from the field.

Even though the Blazers have been reeling lately, Lillard is doing everything in his power to carry the team. The six-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 30.1 points per game and shooting 46.2 percent from the field.

Lillard has seven 40-point games this season. Four of them have come since January 11. He is averaging 39.5 points with a 42.3 percent three-point percentage on 12.1 attempts from behind the arc in his last eight games.

Despite Lillard's recent hot streak, the Blazers have lost eight of their last 12 games. They have fallen to 12th in the Western Conference, though they are only 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 6 seed.

Portland has a chance to win three straight games for the first time since Dec. 10-14 when it hosts the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.