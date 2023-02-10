Andrew Luck, Antonio Gates and Eligible Players for 2024 Hall of Fame Class

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Andrew Luck, Antonio Gates and Julius Peppers are among the most high-profile names that will be under consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2024 ballot.

Luck, 33, is the most prominent name of the bunch. The four-time Pro Bowler played six seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, going 53-33 as a starter while throwing for 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions.

He was undoubtedly one of the better quarterbacks in football while he played, but his unexpected retirement and short career may cost him a spot in the Hall given his lack of longevity.

Gates, 42, is a lock to be a first-ballot selection. The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection helped usher the tight end back into prominence during his career, finishing with 955 receptions, 11,841 receiving yards and 116 touchdowns across 16 seasons, all with the San Diego and later Los Angeles Chargers.

The Kent State product is seventh of all time in receiving touchdowns and tops among tight ends in that category. He also ranks third among TEs in all-time receptions and receiving yards.

Peppers, 43, offers an equally compelling case to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection and 2002 Defensive Rookie of the Year is fourth in all-time sacks (159.5) and had 10 seasons with double-digit sacks. He split his career between the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers across 17 seasons.

Other notable names likely to receive serious consideration include: defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (five Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro selections); wideout Jordy Nelson (one Pro Bowl); running back Jamaal Charles (four Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro selections); safety Eric Berry (five Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro selections); receiver Brandon Marshall (six Pro Bowls, one first-team All-Pro selection); guard Josh Sitton (four Pro Bowls); defensive tackle Kyle Williams (six Pro Bowls); and kicker Sebastian Janikowski (one Pro Bowl, 10th all time with 436 field goals made).

The full list of eligible players can be found here.