    McShay: Bryce Young 'Working on' Trying to Get Up to 210 Pounds Ahead of NFL Draft

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 25, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after recieving MVP award during of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Alabama Crimson Tide won the game 45 - 20. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    Knowing concerns about his size will be the biggest question mark in his draft status, Bryce Young is reportedly looking to bulk up.

    ESPN's Todd McShay said the Alabama quarterback has set a target weight of 210 pounds ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

    "I sat down and talked to him. The trainers, the nutrition he's working on, he wants to get up to 210, to have that frame that's going to hold up," McShay said Tuesday on First Draft.

    Young was listed at 6'0" and 194 pounds while at Alabama, but questions have persisted about whether that height and weight are overestimates. He missed the better part of two games this season due to injury and spent much of the second half banged up after going down in an October road win over Arkansas.

    Despite concern about his size and durability, Young is widely considered the best quarterback in the 2023 draft class. It would be a surprise to see him fall outside the top five, and he could wind up being the top pick in the draft if the Chicago Bears trade out of the No. 1 slot.

    The Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are strong bets to select a franchise quarterback in the top five. The Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7), Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and Carolina Panthers (No. 9) are also in the mix at the quarterback spot.

    Young threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions over the course of his time at Alabama. He set a career high with 181 rushing yards and four scores on the ground this season as well.

