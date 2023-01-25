NFL Rumors: Jeff Saturday to Have 2nd Interview for Colts Head Coaching Job

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jeff Saturday remains a contender to fill the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching vacancy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the team plans to speak with Saturday for a second time. He's one of seven candidates who moved on to the second round of interviews.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

