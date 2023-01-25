X

    NFL Rumors: Jeff Saturday to Have 2nd Interview for Colts Head Coaching Job

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 25, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on before the start of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Jeff Saturday remains a contender to fill the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching vacancy.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the team plans to speak with Saturday for a second time. He's one of seven candidates who moved on to the second round of interviews.

