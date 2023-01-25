Australian Open 2023 Men's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas appear to be on a collision course to face each other in the 2023 Australian Open men's singles final.

Djokovic is in some of the best form he has been in in Melbourne. He cruised past three consecutive seeded players to reach the semifinal round.

Tsitsipas is the most notable challenger to Djokovic left in the men's singles field, which saw a handful of early upsets suffered by top 10 seeds.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas have met once before in a Grand Slam final, and given their form over the last two weeks, that has a strong possibility of happening.

Karen Khachanov and Tommy Paul will attempt to pull off upsets, but it feels like Djokovic and Tsitsipas are playing on another level.

Men's Semifinals Schedule

Dates: Thursday, January 26 & Friday, January 27

Start Times: 10:30 p.m. ET (Thursday), 3:30 a.m. ET (Friday)

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Previews

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 18 Karen Khachanov

Stefanos Tsitsipas comes into the semifinal round with the far better track record in Australia than Karen Khachanov.

The third-seeded Greek is a four-time semifinalist in Melbourne. He appeared at the semifinal stage in four of the last five Australian Opens.

Tsitsipas also owns a 5-0 head-to-head record over the 18th-seeded Russian. The two players have never met a major, but four of their five meetings have come on hard court.

Khachanov took Tsitsipas to three sets in two of their five matches. He won the first set in those two contests before succumbing to a comeback from the Greek.

The Russian is making his second straight semifinal appearance at a major. He fell to Carlos Alcaraz in four sets at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Tsitsipas still holds the edge in semifinal experience, and the Greek must be happy that he does not have to face Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev at this stage.

The No. 3 seed should come through with the victory to likely set up his second-career Grand Slam final against Djokovic.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Tommy Paul

No one expected Djokovic and Tommy Paul to be facing each other at this stage.

The bottom half of the men's singles draw was cleared out of top seeds and that allowed Paul to cash in on his terrific form.

Paul only had to get past two seeded players, No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round and No. 24 Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round. The rest of the wins were over unproven unseeded players, including his semifinal victory over fellow American Ben Shelton.

The 25-year-old needs to play the best match of his career, and even then it may not be enough to beat Djokovic.

Djokovic crushed three seeded players in three consecutive straight-set wins to reinforce his favorite status in Melbourne.

The nine-time Australian Open champion looked like he was on a completely different level than No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev in Wednesday's quarterfinal.

A straight-set win is expected from the Serbian legend. Any other result in a loss would be viewed as a moral victory for Paul, who has never faced Djokovic in his professional career.