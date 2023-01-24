Evan Fournier on Knicks Trade Deadline: 'I'd Love to Stay, but I'd Love to Play'

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Evan Fournier has spent the last two months jettisoned from Tom Thibodeau's rotation, but he still apparently wants to stay in New York.

"Best-case scenario, I want to stay here. I want to play here," Fournier told Zach Braziller of the New York Post. "I had a bunch of different choices in free agency and I wanted to be a Knick. I love New York. I wanted to play for [Tom Thibodeau]. So I'd love to stay, but I'd love to play."

The Knicks signed Fournier to a four-year, $73 million contract in 2021, but he's largely failed to live up to the deal. He's averaging just 6.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting a career-low 34.8 percent from the floor.

Thibodeau parked Fournier on the bench in mid-November, and the veteran guard has played in only seven games since the beginning of December. Most of those appearances have come due to necessity due to injuries elsewhere on the roster.

Trading Fournier will be difficult given his $18.9 million salary next season. It's unlikely any team will be willing to take him back in a trade barring the Knicks giving up draft-pick compensation, which seems unlikely as the front office continues hoarding picks in pursuit of a superstar.

The more likely route is Fournier playing out the string on his contract in New York getting inconsistent minutes.