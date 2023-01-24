X

    Cowboys' Tony Pollard Replaced in 2023 Pro Bowl by Dalvin Cook After Leg Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 24, 2023

    Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) rushes during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan.1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

    Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will replace Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard in this year's NFL Pro Bowl Games after the latter player suffered a fractured left fibula and high ankle sprain during his team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

    The Loyalty Above All Agency, which represents Cook, announced its client's participation in this year's Pro Bowl. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network also confirmed the news.

    Cook amassed 1,468 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns this year for the NFC North champions. His 1,173 rushing yards ranked sixth in the NFL. The former Florida State star has now made the Pro Bowl in four straight seasons.

    Pollard enjoyed a fantastic breakout campaign with a career-high 1,378 total yards and 12 touchdowns. The impending free agent ran for 5.2 yards per carry and crossed the 1,000-yard mark (1,007) for the first time ever on the ground.

    The four-year veteran underwent successful surgery, per ESPN's Todd Archer, who provided a timeline for his return.

    Todd Archer @toddarcher

    Tony Pollard underwent surgery Tuesday on a broken left fibula and high ankle sprain he suffered in the Cowboys' divisional round playoff loss to San Francisco, per source. Should be full strength well before training camp. Set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

    The NFC running back roster now includes Cook, the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders.

    However, Sanders will be unavailable if his team defeats the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday, meaning that the NFC will bring aboard another replacement player on the team.

    Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders make up the AFC's trio of running backs.

    The Pro Bowl Games will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 5 from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 from Glendale, Arizona.

