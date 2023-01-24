Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says Speculation About Future, Trade Rumors Is 'Conjecture'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers remains undecided about his status for the 2023 NFL season.

"All other ideas about trades and whatnot is all conjecture before I even decide what I want to do moving forward," he said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show (via ESPN's Rob Demovsky).

Rodgers added that in the event he returns, he'll likely have to restructure his contract:

The 10-time Pro Bowler critiqued the sports media ecosystem as a whole, claiming he has "been cast as the villain" in part because of his stance on COVID-19 and other topics away from the game.

Green Bay's 20-16 home loss to the Detroit Lions in the final week of the regular season felt like it carried great significance. Because of the defeat, the Packers finished with a losing record (8-9) and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Rodgers left the door open for his return, though he acknowledged the circumstances are much different than when his future looked cloudy in 2021 and then again in 2022.

Even though the 39-year-old is under contract through the 2026 season, he and the team could benefit from a separation.

The Packers would finally get to evaluate Jordan Love in the starting role while building for the future, and Rodgers could join a team that is closer to Super Bowl contention.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the parties "are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason."

Peter King of NBC Sports reported that the Packers could set the price tag for Rodgers at a minimum of two first-round picks. King posited the New York Jets "would happily pay that freight" because they need a marquee quarterback.

Rodgers seemed to acknowledge any trade would require him to restructure his contract. He's due to count for $31.6 million against the salary cap in 2023 and then $40.7 million in 2024.

As the four-time MVP took great pains to note, of course, the offseason still isn't even fully underway, and there are a lot of decisions that need to be made. Nothing can be ruled out at this point.