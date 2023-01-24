NFL Rumors: Jim Caldwell Interviewed 'Pretty Well' for Broncos, Panthers HC Jobs

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell has been away from the league since 2019, but he reportedly is working toward a return.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Caldwell interviewed for open head coaching positions with the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, and both meetings went "pretty well."

Caldwell was hired as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Brian Flores with the Miami Dolphins in February 2019, but he stepped away that July to address health issues.

A former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, Caldwell has a career record of 62-50. He led the Colts to two AFC South titles in three seasons and an appearance in Super Bowl XLIV, but the team fell to the New Orleans Saints. He also coached the Lions to two playoff appearances in four years, though the team didn't advance past the Wild Card Round.

The Panthers and Broncos are coming off disappointing seasons but have reasons to be optimistic.

Carolina closed the 2022 campaign with five wins in its last eight games under interim head coach Steve Wilks. Denver could be in line for a bounce-back performance if star quarterback Russell Wilson is paired with an experienced head coach after Nathaniel Hackett didn't last a full season at the helm.

Either franchise would be wise to give Caldwell consideration to be its next head coach. The 68-year-old is a proven winner who could quickly turn around the Panthers or Broncos.