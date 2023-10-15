Christian McCaffrey out for 49ers vs. Browns After Suffering Oblique Injury

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered an oblique injury during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns and will not return.

Injury issues have been a reality for the 27-year-old at times during his career.

He appeared in a combined 10 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to various ailments, although he bounced back in 2022 and played all 17 for the Carolina Panthers and 49ers while tallying 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground to go with 85 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

When healthy, McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the league because of his ability to impact the game in a number of ways.