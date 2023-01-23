Cameraman Noah Bullard: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Apologized for Postgame Altercation

Cameraman Noah Bullard: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Apologized for Postgame AltercationJanuary 23, 2023
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy apologized to the cameraman he crossed paths with on his way to the locker room following Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round.
Noah Bullard said on Twitter that he met privately with McCarthy. The coach had shoved Bullard's camera lens while walking off the field.
Noah Bullard @noah_bullard
Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident. I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize. <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCDFW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCDFW</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/LuOfPVRqhq">pic.twitter.com/LuOfPVRqhq</a>
