    49ers QB Brock Purdy on Eagles Game in Philly: 'I've Heard They Got a Great Fanbase'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 23, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Depending on whom you ask, the Philadelphia Eagles' fanbase is either incredibly passionate or excessively rude and rowdy. Either way, the reputation of Philly fans precedes them.

    Just ask Brock Purdy.

    "I've heard they got a great fanbase," the Niners quarterback told Pro Football Talk's Peter King on Sunday after leading his team to a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. "I hear they bring it for the whole game, for four quarters."

    He'll certainly find out firsthand when the Eagles host the Niners at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line. It's a major test for the rookie quarterback to be facing the team with the NFL's best record on the road, especially in a city like Philadelphia not known for warmly welcoming opponents.

    Purdy has been poised thus far in the playoffs and in general since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo this season. The environment on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game will test that composure.

