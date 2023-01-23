Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'Sick' After Playoff Loss vs. 49ers; 'Disappointed for Our Fans'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Another year, another statement from Jerry Jones about his disappointment in the way the Dallas Cowboys season came to an end.

The Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and Jones told reporters after the game that he's "sick" about the loss.

"Frankly, turnovers do settle the score with games like that. I'm so disappointed for our fans," Jones said. "We've got a locker room full of sick players."

The Cowboys, which haven't won a Super Bowl since 1996, have had lofty championship aspirations since Dak Prescott burst on to the scene in 2016, and yet they haven't made it past the divisional round since winning that title 27 years ago.

Prescott, who has just two postseason wins in his career, put together a disappointing performance against San Francisco on Sunday, completing just 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions.

The veteran's interceptions proved to be costly, too, as the 49ers totaled six points off the turnovers with two field goals.

While another underwhelming season has come to a close in Dallas, don't expect the Cowboys to fire head coach Mike McCarthy despite some questionable decisions made in Sunday's loss. Jones told reporters that his job is safe entering 2023.

That said, it's still worth wondering when Jones and the Cowboys will pony up and make a legitimate run to the Super Bowl.

Dallas has some very good pieces already aboard in running back Tony Pollard, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs. It can't afford to waste any more time with its current group of players.

The Cowboys enter the offseason needing to upgrade and retool in several areas. They could use another wide receiver to pair with Lamb, and they also need to improve their 22nd-ranked run defense.

Once the postseason comes to a close, free agency and the 2023 draft will be right around the corner, so Dallas will quickly begin to assess its 2022 campaign, what went wrong and what it could improve on moving forward.