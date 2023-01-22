49ers, Cowboys Have 'Testy' Confrontation over Brett Maher's Pregame Warm-Ups

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Members of the San Francisco 49ers played some mind games with Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher ahead of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported that "a number of SF players would not move" as Maher attempted his pregame preparations:

Maher made the wrong kind of history in Dallas' 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round. He missed his first four extra-point attempts, becoming the first NFL kicker to miss four PATs in one game.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear after the game the team wasn't going to make a change at kicker prior to Sunday's game.

This is obviously the worst time to have your starting kicker lose his confidence. Based on how he looked Sunday afternoon, Maher may not have totally moved on from last week.

Cowboys fans might be turning off the television if Dallas' fate rests on Maher's right foot.