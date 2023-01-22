X

    49ers, Cowboys Have 'Testy' Confrontation over Brett Maher's Pregame Warm-Ups

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 22, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    Members of the San Francisco 49ers played some mind games with Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher ahead of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup.

    ESPN's Todd Archer reported that "a number of SF players would not move" as Maher attempted his pregame preparations:

    Todd Archer @toddarcher

    A little brouhaha between the Cowboys and Niners as Brett Maher goes through his normal pregame work. A number of SF players would not move and led to some talking back and forth with ST coordinator John Fassel, injured LS Jake McQuade and P Bryan Anger. Got testy.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    49ers didn't like Cowboys kicker Brett Maher warming up on their side of field and intervened 😳<br><br>They eventually allowed Maher to resume kicking...<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/GehlkenNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GehlkenNFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/DYB4Q2KpZc">pic.twitter.com/DYB4Q2KpZc</a>

    Maher made the wrong kind of history in Dallas' 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round. He missed his first four extra-point attempts, becoming the first NFL kicker to miss four PATs in one game.

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear after the game the team wasn't going to make a change at kicker prior to Sunday's game.

    This is obviously the worst time to have your starting kicker lose his confidence. Based on how he looked Sunday afternoon, Maher may not have totally moved on from last week.

    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    Maher just missed 2 more and Jerry Jones literally walked on to the field to talk to him. I have NEVER seen that before. <a href="https://t.co/GlMrnA0fjP">https://t.co/GlMrnA0fjP</a>

    Cowboys fans might be turning off the television if Dallas' fate rests on Maher's right foot.

