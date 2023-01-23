NFL Divisional Sunday 2023 Takeaways from Bills vs. Bengals and 49ers vs. Cowboys

NFL Divisional Sunday 2023 Takeaways from Bills vs. Bengals and 49ers vs. CowboysJanuary 23, 2023
The NFL postseason's final four is nearly set, with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys on the field deciding the final slot.
With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles advancing Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals were next in line to claim their spot and did so in dominating fashion over the Buffalo Bills.
The Bengals' victory should serve as nightmare fuel for the Chiefs since the latter hasn't found much success against the former during their most recent meetings. That might not change, either, even though Cincinnati still has significant concerns along its offensive front.
Conversely, the Bills must be wondering what it takes to actually become one of the AFC's best squads. They've been touted as one of the league's best two or three teams for the last few years, only to come up short each time. A major facelift should be forthcoming to Buffalo's roster.
With the 49ers and Cowboys still playing to determine the final participant for the NFC Championship Game, the previous outcomes have already shown how the league's best took care of business and deserved to play for the right to raise the Lombardi Trophy.
Cincinnati Bengals Can Beat Kansas City Chiefs Even with Ramshackle Offensive Line
Some squads match up well against others. The Cincinnati Bengals are a primary example based on how they've played the Kansas City Chiefs in their last three meetings.
Cincinnati beat Kansas City during each of those contests, including a 27-24 win during the regular season. After Sunday's snow-laden 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills, the two franchises will meet in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year.
The lingering concern in what might tilt the game in Kansas City's favor remains Cincinnati's offensive line. But the Bengals have shown time and again that they—and specifically quarterback Joe Burrow—can overcome those shortcomings.
After having the same starting five take the field for 15 straight contests and finally gaining some stability in the trenches, right tackle La'el Collins suffered a season-ending torn ACL and MCL in Week 16. Right guard Alex Cappa then injured his left ankle during the regular-season finale. Just last week, left tackle Jonah Williams endured a dislocated kneecap in the Bengals' postseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Cincinnati's lineup against the Bills featured three different starters, including Jackson Carman making his first NFL start at left tackle. Oh, and left guard Cordell Volson is a fourth-round rookie. Yet the group dominated in blustery Buffalo.
The Bengals averaged 5.1 yards per carry, with Joe Mixon accounting for 105 rushing yards. Protection held up most of the evening too, as Buffalo sacked Burrow only once. Domination occurred up front, and offensive line coach Frank Pollack deserves loads of credit.
The Chiefs present a little more difficult obstacle with Chris Jones' potential to blow up plays in the middle, as well as George Karlaftis and Frank Clark rushing off the edge. As a whole, Kansas City's defense ranked second overall during the regular season with 55 sacks.
However, the Jacksonville Jaguars averaged a whopping 7.6 yards per carry in their playoff meeting, with Travis Etienne Jr. going for 6.2 per tote. Granted, Jacksonville mostly played from behind. While true, the Chiefs finished 15th overall in yards per carry surrendered during the regular season.
Kansas City is built to play with a lead because of its explosive offense. Yet the Bengals are one of the few teams that can go shot for shot with Patrick Mahomes and Co., especially since the Chiefs' quarterback is now dealing with a high ankle sprain, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Cincinnati should be able to run the ball effectively. Burrow will get the ball out quickly, efficiently and accurately. Eventually, Zac Taylor will dial up a deep shot with Kansas City trying to play downhill in an attempt to stop the other two areas.
The Bengals have the recipe for success against Andy Reid's squad. Everyone has seen it before, and no one should be surprised if we see it again.
Buffalo Bills Should Reassess Roster After Another Disappointing Playoff Ending
Extensive soul-searching must be done after yet another deflating postseason loss for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have fallen short of the Super Bowl in each of the last three seasons despite being one of the favorites to represent the AFC.
During the 2020 regular season, Buffalo finished 13-3—one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs—only to see the reigning Super Bowl champs jump out to a 38-15 fourth-quarter lead that Josh Allen and Co. couldn't overcome.
A year later, the Chiefs once again proved to be too much, with one of the most spectacular endings to a postseason game that anyone will ever see. Buffalo infamously allowed the Mahomes-led offense to move the ball 44 yards in 13 seconds, which resulted in the game-tying field goal as time expired. The Bills never got the ball in overtime.
The Cincinnati Bengals didn't need any theatrics during their 27-10 victory. Zac Taylor's squad simply manhandled the Bills on both sides of the ball.
Something isn't quite working in Buffalo. Plenty of decisions need to be made regarding contracts, and the Bills should look long and hard at making changes with certain personnel.
Safety Jordan Poyer, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, guard Rodger Saffold, defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, defensive end Shaq Lawson, cornerback Dane Jackson and running back Devin Singletary are all pending free agents.
Poyer requested a contract extension this past offseason and did receive a reworked deal for 2022. But the defensive leader is likely on his way out if he wants one more big payday. Edmunds led the team in tackles during four of his five seasons, yet he looked completely outmatched in coverage against Cincinnati.
Saffold turns 35 later this year. Phillips, Lawson, Jackson and Singletary are all solid contributors who could be replaced with an upgrade.
When the Bills get tight, everything falls on Allen. He's asked to make amazing throws and runs in an effort to carry the entire team. While he's more than capable of doing so, the Bills primary goal should be to improve everything around him to make life easier and maximize his capabilities, so the team can finally reach another Super Bowl.
As of now, the Bills need improvements in their run game, offensive line, slot receiver, defensive front and pass rush. Plenty can be achieved in one offseason when others want to play alongside Allen.