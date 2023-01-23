NFL Divisional Sunday 2023 Takeaways from Bills vs. Bengals and 49ers vs. Cowboys

1 of 2

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Some squads match up well against others. The Cincinnati Bengals are a primary example based on how they've played the Kansas City Chiefs in their last three meetings.

Cincinnati beat Kansas City during each of those contests, including a 27-24 win during the regular season. After Sunday's snow-laden 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills, the two franchises will meet in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year.

The lingering concern in what might tilt the game in Kansas City's favor remains Cincinnati's offensive line. But the Bengals have shown time and again that they—and specifically quarterback Joe Burrow—can overcome those shortcomings.

After having the same starting five take the field for 15 straight contests and finally gaining some stability in the trenches, right tackle La'el Collins suffered a season-ending torn ACL and MCL in Week 16. Right guard Alex Cappa then injured his left ankle during the regular-season finale. Just last week, left tackle Jonah Williams endured a dislocated kneecap in the Bengals' postseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati's lineup against the Bills featured three different starters, including Jackson Carman making his first NFL start at left tackle. Oh, and left guard Cordell Volson is a fourth-round rookie. Yet the group dominated in blustery Buffalo.



The Bengals averaged 5.1 yards per carry, with Joe Mixon accounting for 105 rushing yards. Protection held up most of the evening too, as Buffalo sacked Burrow only once. Domination occurred up front, and offensive line coach Frank Pollack deserves loads of credit.

The Chiefs present a little more difficult obstacle with Chris Jones' potential to blow up plays in the middle, as well as George Karlaftis and Frank Clark rushing off the edge. As a whole, Kansas City's defense ranked second overall during the regular season with 55 sacks.

However, the Jacksonville Jaguars averaged a whopping 7.6 yards per carry in their playoff meeting, with Travis Etienne Jr. going for 6.2 per tote. Granted, Jacksonville mostly played from behind. While true, the Chiefs finished 15th overall in yards per carry surrendered during the regular season.

Kansas City is built to play with a lead because of its explosive offense. Yet the Bengals are one of the few teams that can go shot for shot with Patrick Mahomes and Co., especially since the Chiefs' quarterback is now dealing with a high ankle sprain, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cincinnati should be able to run the ball effectively. Burrow will get the ball out quickly, efficiently and accurately. Eventually, Zac Taylor will dial up a deep shot with Kansas City trying to play downhill in an attempt to stop the other two areas.



The Bengals have the recipe for success against Andy Reid's squad. Everyone has seen it before, and no one should be surprised if we see it again.