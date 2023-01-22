49ers Rumors: Nick Bosa Contract Extension Interests SF; Record Money Targeted

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nick Bosa may be well on his way to the Defensive Player of the Year, and he could also be well on his way to a record-level contract.

"Another player set to make a lot of money, I mean a lot of money, is Nick Bosa," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. "... My understanding is this offseason is the time when the 49ers would like to do a deal. Of course, his target is going to be the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.