Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard Could Get Franchise Tag from DAL in NFL Free Agency

If it means retaining Tony Pollard, the Dallas Cowboys might be willing to invest a lot of money in their backfield for the 2023 NFL season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Cowboys would consider applying the franchise tag to Pollard in order to prevent him from leaving in free agency.

The franchise tag would set Pollard's salary at a projected $10.1 million for next year.

Dallas already has Ezekiel Elliott signed for $16.7 million, so rostering both would be a costly endeavor.

