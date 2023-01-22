X

    Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard Could Get Franchise Tag from DAL in NFL Free Agency

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 22, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    If it means retaining Tony Pollard, the Dallas Cowboys might be willing to invest a lot of money in their backfield for the 2023 NFL season.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Cowboys would consider applying the franchise tag to Pollard in order to prevent him from leaving in free agency.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLGameDay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLGameDay</a>: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> want to keep RB Tony Pollard and the franchise tag is considered an option; As for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a>, a massive Nick Bosa extension is a priority for this offseason. <a href="https://t.co/gm2fNqmE8L">pic.twitter.com/gm2fNqmE8L</a>

    The franchise tag would set Pollard's salary at a projected $10.1 million for next year.

    Dallas already has Ezekiel Elliott signed for $16.7 million, so rostering both would be a costly endeavor.

