ESPN: Latest on Giants' Kafka, Martindale HC Interviews with Colts, Texans, Panthers

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants' season came to a close with Saturday's playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and their two primary coordinators have already turned their attention toward head-coaching searches.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, New York offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will interview with the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans on Sunday. What's more, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will interview with the Colts.

The Giants were one of the best turnaround stories in the league this season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

They went 9-7-1, snapping a streak of five consecutive years with a losing record and making the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 campaign. They also defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, marking the first postseason win for the franchise since it won the Super Bowl to end the 2011 season.

Kafka came to New York as the offensive coordinator following five years as an assistant coach with the Kansas City Chiefs, four of which were spent as the quarterbacks coach.

That means he not only helped the Giants turn things around in his first year as an offensive coordinator, he also has direct experience working with Patrick Mahomes and was on the staff for the 2019 Kansas City team that lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

As for Martindale, his resume includes stops with the Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens before what was his first season as the defensive coordinator for the Giants.

The 59-year-old was the defensive coordinator in Baltimore from 2018 through 2021 and helped the AFC North team reach the playoffs in three of those seasons.

While neither Kafka nor Martindale have head-coaching experience, neither did Daboll before directing the turnaround for the Giants. The Panthers, Colts and Texans are all coming off disappointing campaigns and have questions at the quarterback position, so whichever coach they hire could be in for something of a rebuilding job.