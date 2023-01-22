Report: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has High Ankle Sprain Injury, Will Play in Title Game

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

An MRI revealed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but plans to play in the AFC Championship Game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mahomes left his team's 27-20 win over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round on Sunday with the forementioned ankle injury.

He told NBC Sports' Melissa Stark postgame (h/t ClutchPoints) X-Rays were negative but that an official diagnosis was not yet available.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported at halftime that it appeared Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain.

The injury occurred late in the first quarter after Jaguars linebacker Arden Key landed on his leg during a tackle.

He played the remainder of the first with a heavy limp but missed the entire second quarter as backup Chad Henne took over. Mahomes returned in the second half but clearly appeared hampered by the injury.

Still, he was good enough to throw a one-legged touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fourth quarter to give Kansas City a 26-17 lead.

Mahomes, the presumptive NFL MVP this season, led the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and the AFC's top seed. He led the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. The five-time Pro Bowler also rushed for 358 yards and four scores.

Henne, who has been in the NFL since 2008 and served as Mahomes' backup for much of his Kansas City tenure, is next on the depth chart. He notably led the Chiefs on a 98-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter in Mahomes' absence.

The Chiefs will play either the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. The Bills-Bengals divisional-round bout is Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The AFC title matchup will be Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The game will take place in Atlanta if the Bills win or Kansas City if the Bengals are victorious.