Trevor Lawrence's Elite Potential Excites NFL Twitter After Jaguars' Loss to Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars' postseason run ended Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, but there's a lot to be excited about if you're a fan of the Jags.

Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence proved his worth despite the loss, completing 24 of 39 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown against one interception and rushing for 26 yards on three carries.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk caught Lawrence's lone touchdown pass. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 62 yards and one touchdown, in addition to catching three passes for 18 yards.

It's a disappointing end to the season for the Jaguars, but the team has a lot to be proud of following a tremendous second half of the season to clinch a playoff berth, a wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and a competitive game against the Chiefs.

NFL Twitter was particularly excited about the future of Lawrence, who should star in the NFL for a very long time:

This past season was Jacksonville's best since the 2017 campaign when it reached the AFC Championship Game, and the Jags should be a factor in the conference for years to come.

This is only just the beginning for Lawrence and Jacksonville.