    Trevor Lawrence's Elite Potential Excites NFL Twitter After Jaguars' Loss to Chiefs

    Erin WalshJanuary 22, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 21: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The Jacksonville Jaguars' postseason run ended Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, but there's a lot to be excited about if you're a fan of the Jags.

    Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence proved his worth despite the loss, completing 24 of 39 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown against one interception and rushing for 26 yards on three carries.

    Wide receiver Christian Kirk caught Lawrence's lone touchdown pass. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 62 yards and one touchdown, in addition to catching three passes for 18 yards.

    It's a disappointing end to the season for the Jaguars, but the team has a lot to be proud of following a tremendous second half of the season to clinch a playoff berth, a wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and a competitive game against the Chiefs.

    NFL Twitter was particularly excited about the future of Lawrence, who should star in the NFL for a very long time:

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    Jaguars are still way ahead of schedule. Lot of missed opportunities today but they gotta feel good about the future with Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence are good together. And they're going to be that for a long time.

    Dante Ross @DanteRoss

    Trevor Lawrence is gonna be a MVP some day

    Jason Page @TheBackPage

    Trevor Lawrence… all heart.<br><br>Then his receiver lets him down.<br><br>One thing is for certain. The Jags got it right with Lawrence.

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    Trevor Lawrence is still 100% that dude

    Dante Ross @DanteRoss

    Trevor Lawrence is gonna be one of the best QBs in the league in the next few years. He reminds me of Josh Allen. He has big cajones

    Ron Clements @Ron_Clements

    Win or lose, Trevor Lawrence is a gamer and tough SOB. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsKC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Duval?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Duval</a>

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    Trevor Lawrence has played his tail off. Dude is legit.

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    Win or lose I'm way more impressed by Jags and Lawrence now than I was coming into the game.

    Craig Hoffman @CraigHoffman

    Trevor Lawrence is a freaking baller…gracious what a player.

    Evan Lazar @ezlazar

    Weak division, Lawrence is gonna get better, defensive front is legit, good coach. They're building something down there. Not saying Super Bowl contender yet. But they'll be in the mix.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Just the start for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

    Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126

    Regardless, Trevor Lawrence has arrived.

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    Even with a loss here, the Jaguars still have a lot to be proud of with how they've performed this year. <br><br>Their turnaround has been insane, and Trevor Lawrence is a star. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> should look at them and hope a similar jump is attainable next year.

    Tre' Sullivan @_TreFIVE

    It's gonna be great watching the development of Trevor Lawrence. Esp w/ Doug

    Brad Galli @BradGalli

    That's a good, young Jaguars team with one of the most talented QBs in football. <br><br>As Trevor Lawrence gets better, the Jags will too.

    This past season was Jacksonville's best since the 2017 campaign when it reached the AFC Championship Game, and the Jags should be a factor in the conference for years to come.

    This is only just the beginning for Lawrence and Jacksonville.

