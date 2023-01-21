NFL Trade Rumors: Raiders' Derek Carr Expected to Interest Saints, Commanders, Jets

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and New York Jets are considered potential landing spots for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

"Teams I talked to expect a variation of the Saints, the Commanders, the Jets to all inquire," Fowler reported. "And I'm told some teams have already made some early initial calls to the Raiders."

Carr was benched for the final two games of the regular season, and he wrote in his farewell post this month that he is looking forward to "a new city and a new team."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday the veteran is expected to be traded this offseason, "earlier rather than later."

The 31-year-old is coming off a disappointing 2022 season in which he averaged 234.8 passing yards per game, a steep drop from his 2021 average of 282.6. His 86.3 passer rating ranked just 24th among qualified quarterbacks.

The three-time Pro Bowler has still proved himself in the past and would be a major upgrade for several teams looking to contend in 2023.

The Jets finished 7-10 behind a defense that ranked fourth in points allowed, while the offense ranked just 29th in scoring. Replacing Zach Wilson on a full-time basis could help the team evolve offensively.

Washington similarly has a quality defense (seventh in points allowed, third in yards allowed), but Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke couldn't do enough at quarterback to get the 8-8-1 team into the playoffs.

The Saints need a full-time fix at quarterback after Andy Dalton started 14 games in 2022.