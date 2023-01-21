Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

1 of 3

Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City

The NFL community was fascinated by Kansas City's acquisition of Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants.

Toney popped up on a few occasions in the regular season to make electrifying plays, but he was not consistent enough with his production because of injuries.

The former Florida Gator caught all four of his targets for 71 yards in Week 17, and he found the end zone through the air in Week 16.

Toney also scored rushing touchdowns in Weeks 16 and 18. The ground game is where he could thrive the most on Saturday.

Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy can dial up some trick plays to get Toney involved and keep the Jaguars defense on its toes.

Toney will not finish with the most touches of any Kansas City player, but his red zone potential makes him a fascinating addition to any DFS lineup as a third wide receiver.

Marvin Jones, WR, Jacksonville

The Jaguars relied on a small rotation of players to do the work on offense in the come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Marvin Jones hauled in three receptions for 29 yards and he scored a touchdown. That is about the same level of production expected for him on Saturday.

Jones is the clear No. 4 option in the passing game behind Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram. Each of those players are known quantities in DFS circles and are great options to use in a lineup stack alongside Trevor Lawrence.

The former Detroit Lions wideout only has three games of over 50 receiving yards this season, but he earned six targets in each of the last two Jaguars wins.

The increased attention from Lawrence could set up Jones for a few more catches in a game in which the Jaguars need everyone to contribute to have a shot at winning.

Jones is a solid No. 3 wide receiver to have in DFS contests. He can be used as an option with a cheaper salary to balance out the top wide receivers.