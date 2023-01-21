Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKingsJanuary 21, 2023
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs enter the NFL postseason fray on Saturday to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The start of this postseason run feels different for Andy Reid's team because there is no Tyreek Hill on the roster anymore.
Because Mahomes is Mahomes, the Chiefs absorbed Hill's departure and landed the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Kansas City needs its cast of running backs and wide receivers to come together to beat a Jacksonville team that poses a strong threat on offense behind Trevor Lawrence.
Jacksonville's offensive pecking order is more defined, which makes it easier for daily fantasy football players to sort through its roster.
Figuring out Kansas City's top DFS point earners behind Mahomes and Kelce can be a tricky task at times because of how many players get involved in red-zone situations.
Sleeper Picks
Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City
The NFL community was fascinated by Kansas City's acquisition of Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants.
Toney popped up on a few occasions in the regular season to make electrifying plays, but he was not consistent enough with his production because of injuries.
The former Florida Gator caught all four of his targets for 71 yards in Week 17, and he found the end zone through the air in Week 16.
Toney also scored rushing touchdowns in Weeks 16 and 18. The ground game is where he could thrive the most on Saturday.
Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy can dial up some trick plays to get Toney involved and keep the Jaguars defense on its toes.
Toney will not finish with the most touches of any Kansas City player, but his red zone potential makes him a fascinating addition to any DFS lineup as a third wide receiver.
Marvin Jones, WR, Jacksonville
The Jaguars relied on a small rotation of players to do the work on offense in the come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Marvin Jones hauled in three receptions for 29 yards and he scored a touchdown. That is about the same level of production expected for him on Saturday.
Jones is the clear No. 4 option in the passing game behind Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram. Each of those players are known quantities in DFS circles and are great options to use in a lineup stack alongside Trevor Lawrence.
The former Detroit Lions wideout only has three games of over 50 receiving yards this season, but he earned six targets in each of the last two Jaguars wins.
The increased attention from Lawrence could set up Jones for a few more catches in a game in which the Jaguars need everyone to contribute to have a shot at winning.
Jones is a solid No. 3 wide receiver to have in DFS contests. He can be used as an option with a cheaper salary to balance out the top wide receivers.
Jaguars Lineup Picks
Any DFS lineup stack involving the Jaguars should have a collection of any of these six players in it.
Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are easy selections at quarterback and running back. Christian Kirk and Evan Engram are the top targets in the passing game at wide receiver and tight end.
Zay Jones and Marvin Jones are the two alternative options to Kirk at wide receiver, or they can replace Etienne or Engram in the four-man stack.
Etienne ran for 109 yards in his first NFL postseason start. He could take advantage of a Kansas City defense that allowed 90 rushing yards to each of its last eight opponents.
Etienne may also be mixed into the passing game if the Kansas City pass-rush gets to Lawrence and the Jaguars need a check down option for the young quarterback.
Engram was one of the breakout stars of the regular season. He is a cheaper salary alternative to Travis Kelce in DFS contests. He was targeted on 11 occasions by Lawrence and finished as the Jags' top yard-earner through the air last week.
Engram will be a popular selection because he is cheaper than Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. His roster presence could help DFS players go after more expensive salary options on all four teams playing on Saturday.
Zay Jones is the wild card of the group. He earned 13 targets against the Chargers, but most of those passes were short-range throws to the sideline. He was utilized as Lawrence's check down option at wide receiver. The abundance of catches may be nice, but he will not have the same yardage volume as Kirk and Engram.
Chiefs Lineup Picks
Any Kansas City lineup stack starts with a Mahomes-Kelce foundation.
Kelce is by far the top target in the Kansas City offense. He finished the regular season with 32 more receptions, 400 more receiving yards and three more receiving touchdowns than his closest competition on the roster in those categories.
Kelce had 299 receiving yards and three touchdowns last postseason. He had three 100-yard performances two seasons ago on the run to the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City tight end is a postseason machine, and he should be considered in any type of DFS lineup strategy.
The rest of the Kansas City offense can be tricky to figure out at times. Jerick McKinnon is the favorite to be selected at running back for DFS because of his six-game scoring streak and pass-catching ability.
McKinnon does not offer much in the ground game, so if he is stopped through the air, he may not produce a high DFS point total.
JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are the two consistent options to trust at wide receiver. They were second and third behind Kelce on the team's receiving-yard chart in the regular season.
The issue with using a Kansas City DFS lineup stack is that Andy Reid likes to get a ton of players involved, especially in the red zone, which means Justin Watson, Noah Gray, Ronald Jones and Skyy Moore could vulture touchdowns away from the top roster selections, but that is the risk you run with the Chiefs every week.
