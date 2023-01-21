5 Early Bold Predictions for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Jeff Vinnick

The 2023 NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on March 3. Several notable stars who feature prominently in our January NHL Trade Block Big Board, such as Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, could be playing with other clubs by then.

So far, there's only been one trade since Dec. 19. That's likely due to the high number of teams with limited salary-cap space.

As of Jan. 20, there are 23 carrying less than $4 million. Many of them are playoff contenders potentially waiting until the trade deadline approaches to accrue sufficient cap room in order to acquire the players they seek.

Activity in the trade market will resume at some point between now and March 3. Until then, fans and pundits are left to speculate where the best potential trade bait will end up.

We've decided to take a stab at it by making five bold predictions about what will happen to some noteworthy trade candidates by the deadline. Tell us what you think in the comments section below, and feel free to chime in with your own predictions.