Former NFL DT Derek Wolfe Says He Killed Mountain Lion with a Bow in Colorado

Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe said Thursday that he killed a large male mountain lion with a bow and arrow after receiving word that it was "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood" in Colorado.

Wolfe posted a photo of himself holding the lifeless mountain lion on Instagram and included a caption that explained the situation.

The 32-year-old former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens player wrote that he was contacted after a woman in the rural community of Grant, Colorado said the mountain lion killed two of her dogs and began living under her porch.

Wolfe added that he hiked a total of 9,600 feet up a mountain where he found the mountain lion, killed it and carried it back down to his truck.

Per Christopher Brito of CBS News, Wolfe told a guide he "almost died on the mountain" during the hunt.

The 6'5", 285-pound Wolfe lives in Denver after spending most of his playing career there, and he currently hosts a sports talk radio show on 104.3 The Fan in Denver.

Wolfe is originally from Lisbon, Ohio, and played his college football at the University of Cincinnati before the Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft.

During an eight-year run in Denver, Wolfe won a Super Bowl, and he then spent the 2020 season in Baltimore. After an injury kept him out for the entire 2021 season, Wolfe retired from the NFL.

All told, Wolfe, appeared in 122 regular-season games, starting 116 of them. He recorded 350 tackles, 34 sacks, 52 tackles for loss and one interception.

He also played in seven postseason games, racking up 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.