Jamahal Hill Beats Glover Teixeira by Decision in UFC 283 Main Event to Win Title

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jamahal Hill successfully claimed the light heavyweight championship with a unanimous decision win over Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 main event from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Teixeira showcased his toughness, but Hill showcased his skills throughout the five-round affair. He landed everything from uppercuts to head kicks at will as Teixeira didn't seem to have any answers for Hill's striking.

From the outset it was clear that Hill was not going to be starstruck by the veteran Teixeira in front of his home country crowd. Sweet Dreams put together a strong first round in which he shucked multiple takedown attempts from Teixeira and showcased the striking skills that earned him a title opportunity.

The confidence from that round was evident when he opened up in the second stanza. Hill landed a head kick and uppercut that would have taken out lesser opponents.

Teixeira is never an easy out, though. Not only did he eat both strikes, but came back to secure a takedown and score some points of his own in the round.

Hill continued to test the limits of Teixeira's durability as the fight wore on. His toughness and ability to absorb punishment were all that got him to the championship rounds. Hill was teeing off on the veteran but Teixeira continued to find ways to survive the round.

That survival didn't lead to much offense, though. Hill just continued to create one-way traffic with a combination of high kicks and punches that Teixeira had little defense for.

Hill's win brings some much-needed clarity to a light heavyweight division that has been a bit chaotic since Jon Jones vacated the title a few years ago.

Since Bones dropped the belt in August of 2020, there have been three champions, and only one of them successfully defended the title. Jiří Procházka was the last to hold the belt, but he vacated it because of a shoulder injury.

Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz were tabbed to fight for the championship at UFC 282. However, they fought to a draw, and the belt remained unclaimed.

Now Hill will have the opportunity to establish himself as the true champion of the 205-pound division.

If the 31-year-old has his way, that first title defense could come against the former champion Procházka.

"It's not a secret. I've been calling for Jiří for years. I've been wanting Jiří for years. Even kind of listening to Glover talk this week, and he kind of references back to Jiří. I want that fight," Hill told media.

From a competitive standpoint, it's one of the most fun matches the UFC could make in the division. Hill has proven that he has legitimate knockout power. Leading into his fight against Teixeira, he won three straight contests by KO, including first-round finishes of Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker.

Defeating a proven veteran like Teixeira in his home country adds serious gravitas to his resume and sets up an interesting potential clash with Procházka,

The Czech striker is on a 13-fight winning streak that stretches back to 2016, 12 of which have resulted in either submissions or knockouts. When the former champion is healthy enough to fight again, Hill will have an uphill battle to keep his newly earned belt.