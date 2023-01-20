NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Super Bowl Scenarios, Odds Before Divisional Round

2 of 3

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs | Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Buffalo Bills | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

The AFC championship won't be held in Jacksonville. There's a possibility any of the other three cities still standing could host it, though.

It's most likely headed to Kansas City, of course. Patrick Mahomes has never lost in the second round of the playoffs and has the Chiefs on the cusp of their fifth consecutive conference championship. The Jaguars, meanwhile, just won their first playoff game since the 2017 season and had to navigate around four first-half interceptions thrown by Trevor Lawrence to do it.



If the Jaguars shock the football world on Saturday, though, then the winner of Sunday's Bengals-Bills showdown will host.

The game should be full of fireworks, but the grandiose stage won't get to these quarterbacks. Joe Burrow had the Bengals in the NFL's championship round just last season, while Josh Allen steered the Bills to the conference title game the season prior.

