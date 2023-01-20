NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Super Bowl Scenarios, Odds Before Divisional RoundJanuary 20, 2023
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Super Bowl Scenarios, Odds Before Divisional Round
Eight teams are in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII.
Oddsmakers are less than convinced that two of them can pull this off.
This race is, however, seen as crowded at the top. At this juncture, you could probably call it a coin flip, although you would have to find a six-sided coin first.
With the divisional round kicking off Saturday, let's lay out the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, then examine the postseason scenarios still on the table in each conference.
Current Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City Chiefs: +300 (bet $100 to win $300)
Buffalo Bills: +350
San Francisco 49ers: +450
Philadelphia Eagles: +500
Dallas Cowboys: +800
Cincinnati Bengals: +800
New York Giants: +2500
Jacksonville Jaguars: +3500
AFC Divisional Round Schedule, Scenarios
No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs | Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Buffalo Bills | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. ET (CBS)
The AFC championship won't be held in Jacksonville. There's a possibility any of the other three cities still standing could host it, though.
It's most likely headed to Kansas City, of course. Patrick Mahomes has never lost in the second round of the playoffs and has the Chiefs on the cusp of their fifth consecutive conference championship. The Jaguars, meanwhile, just won their first playoff game since the 2017 season and had to navigate around four first-half interceptions thrown by Trevor Lawrence to do it.
If the Jaguars shock the football world on Saturday, though, then the winner of Sunday's Bengals-Bills showdown will host.
The game should be full of fireworks, but the grandiose stage won't get to these quarterbacks. Joe Burrow had the Bengals in the NFL's championship round just last season, while Josh Allen steered the Bills to the conference title game the season prior.
NFC Divisional Round Schedule, Scenarios
No. 6 New York Giants at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles | Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)
No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers | Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
We know the Giants won't host the NFC title game. That might be the extent of what we know about this conference.
It's not like these teams are hurting for talent or anything, but all four have some unpredictable elements about them.
The top-seeded Eagles saw quarterback Jalen Hurts return from a shoulder sprain in Week 18 and not look great while doing it. The second-seeded 49ers are on to their third signal-caller of the season, last summer's Mr Irrelevant, Brock Purdy.
The fifth-seeded Cowboys spent the past two weeks getting trounced by Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders, then trouncing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The sixth-seeded Giants looked good on wild-card weekend, but before that, they wobbled to a 2-5-1 finish.
If Philly can't handle New York, then the San Francisco-Dallas winner will host the NFC title game next weekend. Buckle up.
