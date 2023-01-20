Damar Hamlin Faces 'Lengthy Recovery' from Cardiac Arrest, Family Spokesman Says

AP Photo/John Amis, File

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still faces a "lengthy recovery" as he continues recovering from the cardiac arrest suffered during Week 17's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," spokesperson Jordon Rooney said in a statement to Cole Harvey of ESPN on Thursday. "Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily.

"He's upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."

Hamlin was discharged from the hospital last week and has been visiting with teammates at the Bills facility "almost daily," coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday.

