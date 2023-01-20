X

    Damar Hamlin Faces 'Lengthy Recovery' from Cardiac Arrest, Family Spokesman Says

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 20, 2023

    FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
    AP Photo/John Amis, File

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still faces a "lengthy recovery" as he continues recovering from the cardiac arrest suffered during Week 17's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    "Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," spokesperson Jordon Rooney said in a statement to Cole Harvey of ESPN on Thursday. "Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily.

    "He's upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."

    Hamlin was discharged from the hospital last week and has been visiting with teammates at the Bills facility "almost daily," coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Damar Hamlin Faces 'Lengthy Recovery' from Cardiac Arrest, Family Spokesman Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.