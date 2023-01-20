Cowboys' Micah Parsons: I Don't Think 49ers Have Faced 'Anyone Like Us' This Season

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Micah Parson is feeling confident ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. He certainly isn't intimidated by San Francisco's collection of playmakers.

"No," Parsons said when asked by reporters if the Cowboys have faced an offense featuring as many weapons as the Niners. "But I don't think they've faced anyone like us yet this year, either."

"I think we're pretty hard to stop ourselves," he added.

