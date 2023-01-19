Dejounte Murray Opens Up About Paolo Banchero Incident: 'You Crossed the Line'

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Dejounte Murray's tiff with Paolo Banchero is apparently not squashed.

The Atlanta Hawks guard appeared on All the Smoke to talk about his back-and-forth with the Rookie of the Year candidate, saying Banchero "crossed the line" at the Zeke-End event in Seattle.

"With Paolo—I love Paolo—he's the one. ... Ain't no competition in my head with none of us. That game, they was rah-ing. It started with his partnas on the side. ... They start crossing the line talking street stuff, talking money, Oh, 'You suck,' or this and this and that, I'm about to turn this motherf--ka up. Even my momma [was] on the side like, "Yeah, you know what to do. Turn it up.' And all I did was turnt it up.

"Then he went to the internet and said what he said, but what was said I didn't like. because once you show me a certain way of who you are, then I ain't got time to be tryna friend you again or none of that. I ain't got time for that. You cross the line, you cross the line. I want you to stand on that."

The situation appeared to begin when Banchero knocked Murray to the ground when going to the rim. Banchero walked past Murray as he was being helped up by teammates, and then Murray made a beeline for the Orlando Magic forward and chest-bumped him. The back-and-forth continued for the rest of the game, with Murray calling Banchero a "little boy" and "soft" along with putting up a highlight of his own with a self alley-oop.

Banchero and Murray both took to social media after the game, with Murray saying "welcome to the big leagues" after Banchero accused him of sending double-teams.