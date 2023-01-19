Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Kicker Brett Maher: 'I Trust That Guy All the Way Through'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys fans might not have much confidence in Brett Maher, but Dak Prescott is sticking by the embattled kicker.

"I'm a Money Maher fan. ... I think he'll get back to himself this week as he has done here in practice today. I trust that guy all the way through," Prescott told reporters Thursday.

The Cowboys are seemingly sticking with Maher even though he missed a record four extra points in Monday's wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott was shown on the sideline expressing his frustration after one Maher miss, slamming his helmet and saying "F--k, go for f--king two!"

Earlier this week, Prescott addressed the viral clip and attributed it to the heat of the moment.

"Obviously I've been shown the video of me, and that's just emotion. That's part of it. But I talked to him individually, just told him after the game: 'Hey, let that go. We're gonna need you.' I mean I just played like s--t a week ago," Prescott told reporters. "That happens. But when you believe in each other, when you believe in what we're capable of doing."

Dallas did add some insurance, signing Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad, but it appears the team is committed to keeping Maher for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Maher was sensational during the regular season, hitting 29 of his 32 field-goal attempts and 50 of his 53 extra points.