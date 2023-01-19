B/R Interview: Rob Gronkowski Talks Tom Brady, Comeback Chances, USAA and Super Bowl

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Rob Gronkowski isn't coming back to the NFL.

But never say never.

"This year, my mind was definitely not there to play the game of football," the legendary tight end told Bleacher Report.. "As of right now, too, my mindset is definitely not there. I'm definitely enjoying what I've been doing being a Fox analyst. The mindset is not there, I don't really see it happening."

It's not difficult to see why there would be speculation about a potential return. After all, he is still just 33 years old and already retired once for the 2019 season just to come back and play two more years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He would also have the opportunity to add to one of the greatest resumes for a tight end in NFL history that already includes four Super Bowl titles, four All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowls, the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year and double-digit touchdown catches in five seasons, including when he led the league with 17 in 2011.

So is there even a one percent chance?

"I guess, like you said, there's a one percent chance," he said while laughing.

There is a far greater chance Gronkowski's most famous former teammate will be back on the field in 2023.

He and Tom Brady played together on the New England Patriots for nine seasons from 2010 through 2018 as one of the best one-two punches in NFL history that combined for five Super Bowl appearances and three Lombardi Trophies.

They weren't done, though, as Gronkowski came out of retirement in 2020 and 2021 to catch passes from Brady in Tampa Bay. All they did was win another Super Bowl and make two more playoff appearances.

Brady's experience without his reliable tight end wasn't as great this season, as the Buccaneers went 8-9 and lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs. But Gronkowski thinks the 45-year-old, who threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2022, still has plenty left in the tank.

"He just takes such great care of his body," he said. "He's so disciplined, he's so regimented. He can play until whatever age he would like to. He can play to 50, the guy's on top of his game, he's a legend, he's a beast. You saw this year, he didn't drop off with his arm strength, he was top five in passing yards once again. He's just an incredible athlete. It's up to him, it's his decision if he wants to keep going on."

Gronkowski helped send Brady to plenty of Super Bowls during his playing career, but he is sending someone else to this year's Big Game.

The five-time Pro Bowler teamed up with USAA to send Navy veteran Marc McCabe to the Super Bowl in Arizona. He will spend time with McCabe and other veterans during Super Bowl weekend as part of USAA's recognition of the armed forces.

"This is definitely an honor," Gronkowski said. "It's just an unbelievable experience to be a part of and to send Marc McCabe to the Super Bowl … He served our country in Vietnam providing medical care to Marines, which is pretty impressive. I'm just looking forward to meeting Marc and other military guests."

McCabe served in the Navy from 1968 to 1976 and provided medical care for Marines as a combat Fleet Marine Force (FMF) corpsman. He deployed to a number of areas, including Vietnam, and earned a Combat Action Ribbon, a Vietnam Campaign Medal (four Bronze Service Stars), a Vietnam Service Medal, a Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and a President Unit Citation.

"It's great to honor and appreciate our military, too," Gronkowski added. "Without them, we would have never had the freedom to go out there every Sunday and play the game that we love."

Few tight ends in history have played that game as well as Gronkowski, but he has his eyes on other greatness at the position as teams compete to join him in Arizona for the Super Bowl this season.

"I think Travis Kelce is hands down the best tight end in the NFL," he said. "Just how savvy he is in the route-running game is just super impressive. … Another fantastic tight end who I love to watch is George Kittle. Just how he plays the game and how aggressive he is and how he's just free out there on the field and having fun. He's just a fantastic overall, all-three-down, tight end."

Kittle's San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season with 10 wins in a row and extended their streak with a commanding 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs.

Quarterback Brock Purdy—Mr. Irrelevant himself—hasn't lost as a starter to this point, and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nick Bosa is leading the way on the other side of the ball.

It's a combination Gronkowski believes will continue to roll all the way until the sport's biggest stage.

"I'm going to say the Buffalo Bills will be facing the San Francisco 49ers," he said when asked for a Super Bowl prediction. "They're just on fire right now. They are a complete team from special teams to offense to defense, especially with Bosa coming off the edge. They're just impressive all around the whole entire board."

Gronkowski may be impressed by the 49ers, but he wouldn't be cheering for them if that is ultimately the matchup.

Now that he isn't suiting up for the rival Patriots any longer, the future Hall of Famer gets a chance to root for the first team he loved as someone who is from the Buffalo area.

"I've been a Buffalo Bills fan my whole life growing up, and then when I got to the Patriots I was not a Buffalo Bills fan anymore," he said. "But now that I'm not playing, you kind of revert back to your childhood and who you rooted for. I'm a Buffalo Bills fan again."

