Packers Donate $100K for Defibrillators to Schools, Leagues in Honor Of Damar Hamlin

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday they partnered with Bellin Health to provide automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to the local community in response to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

The release explained the NFC North team is donating $100,000 to provide 80 AEDs to school and recreational sports leagues in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. What's more, Bellin Health will provide CPR and AED training sessions as part of the initiative.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy explained the team's thought process:

"After seeing Damar Hamlin's shocking cardiac arrest and witnessing the incredible response from the emergency personnel and medical professionals who treated him, we recognized our responsibility to take action in our own community. Damar's injury also reminds us that cardiac emergencies are experienced each day throughout the country and our region. We're proud to work with Bellin Health to equip more athletic facilities and organizations with AEDs, as well as the tools and skills they need to save a life."

Hamlin needed to be resuscitated after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed to the field during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent nine days in the hospital, including several days in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.

He is no longer hospitalized and is on the road to recovery. He has even visited the Bills' facility multiple times as the team prepares for its playoff game against the Bengals.