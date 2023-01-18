Report: Dolphins' Darrell Bevell Declines Jets, Commanders OC Interview Requests

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach is being selective with his interview process this offseason.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Bevell has turned down requests to interview with both the New York Jets and Washington Commanders for their offensive coordinator positions.

He added that Bevell plans to remain with the Dolphins.

Bevell, 53, has an extensive background as an offensive coordinator during his long coaching career, holding the position for the Minnesota Vikings (2006-10), Seattle Seahawks (2011-17), Detroit Lions (2019-20) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021).

He also served as both the interim head coach for the Lions in 2020 and Jags the following season, going 2-7 in the role.

His offenses have finished top-10 in yards three times and top-10 in points five times.

The Jets find themselves looking for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Mike LaFleur last week. The team has reportedly already spoken with former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo for the vacancy, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The Jets have one major question mark on the offense heading into next season: Who will play quarterback?

Zach Wilson has struggled in his two seasons and may be trending toward the bust label after being the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft. The team's next offensive coordinator will be tasked with either getting the most out of Wilson, something LaFleur was unable to do, or building a strong unit around whichever quarterback the Jets potentially add in the offseason.

The Commanders likewise fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner this offseason and have major question marks at quarterback after rotating between Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke to mediocre results.

Like the Jets, the Commanders missed the playoffs, and improving the offense—and solving the quarterback conundrum—is the main priority this offseason.

Bevell won't be the answer for either team, however.