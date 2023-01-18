Tua Tagovailoa Isn't More Prone to Head Injuries After Concussions, Dolphins GM Says

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier downplayed concerns Tuesday regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being more susceptible to concussions moving forward after suffering two of them during the 2022 season.

According to ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith, Grier said the following when asked about the notion that Tua is now more prone to head injuries:

"From what our doctors and the consultants we've talked to through the NFLPA, that is not a true statement. So for us, I don't think he's any more prone than anyone else. For us, we're just letting the doctors, the medical staff and the people in that field that know more. From everything we've been told that is not a concern."

Tagovailoa missed five games in total this season, including Miami's 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs last weekend, because of concussions.

