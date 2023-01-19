Slot Options Set to Dominate Yet Another Deep WR Class for 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 6

Slot receiver has long been considered a starting spot in the lineup, and the position is often critical to offensive success. As such, its value has never been greater, particularly in relation to the 2023 NFL draft class and some of its top-rated wide receivers.

The days of some undersized target entering a contest only on third down have gone the way of the dinosaur. The league has featured at least three wide receivers on the field for over 60 percent of its snaps in each of its last four seasons, according to Sharp Football's Warren Sharp.

To be clear, most wide receivers can play in the slot or outside the numbers. They regularly cross-train at all three receiver designations. What matters is where they do the most damage based on their skill sets.



For example, the NFL ecosystem balked when the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Christian Kirk to a whopping four-year, $72 million free-agent contract. Yet he's been worth every penny as the team's leading receiver, even though he plays from the slot almost as much as any other receiver.

Value is based on the individual's talent and utilization.

Among the incoming draft class, TCU's Quentin Johnston is generally considered WR1 because he presents traditional X-receiver traits as a 6'4", 215-pound option with outstanding ball skills and the ability to gain yards after the catch. From there, arguably six of the next-best prospects can all be considered standout slot options and almost certainly future Day 1 or 2 selections.