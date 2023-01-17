Eagles' Jalen Hurts Talks Shoulder Injury: 'I've Got a Bounty on Me Every Week'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts isn't particularly worried about the New York Giants targeting the sprained SC joint in his right shoulder during Saturday's divisional-round playoff game.

"It's football," he said Tuesday, per Tim McManus of ESPN. "I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field. So, I'm going to go out there and just play my game and whatever happens, happens."

Hurts suffered the injury during Philadelphia's win over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18.

He missed the next two games, which were losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, before returning in Week 18 to lead a 22-16 win over the Giants that clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed.

In that win, Hurts wasn't much of a running threat. He had only nine carries for 13 yards. In a Dec. 11 blowout win over the Giants, he ran for 77 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and threw for two scores.

The MVP candidate said he is "feeling good," but McManus noted he is expected to be less than 100 percent in Saturday's game.

Hurts at least knows he will have some protection.

"If he's got a bounty, I've got a bounty," left tackle Jordan Mailata said. "It's my job to make sure that bounty isn't claimed and do everything I can to execute the right technique and the right plays, and make sure he stays clean, and I stay dirty."

New York will likely look to control the clock and keep Hurts off the field with Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones using their legs to stay ahead of the sticks. They combined for 131 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in their playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings, and Jones also threw for 301 yards and two scores.

If the Giants are able to move the ball that well on offense and take the lead, it could set up a scenario where Hurts will have to throw more and be vulnerable to hits in the pocket.

Philadelphia will surely attempt to avoid that, but the quarterback sounded ready for a physical playoff game even with his shoulder concerns.